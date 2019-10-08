Preston city centre rape suspect, 35, arrested in Manchester

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in Preston city centre.



The 35-year-old, from Salford, has been arrested in the Broughton area of Manchester this morning (Tuesday, October 8).

He remains in police custody.

The arrest follows a two-week investigation into the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Preston at around 4.20am on Sunday, September 22.

The young woman was allegedly attacked after becoming separated from her friends.

Police said she was raped on a grassed area near Lord Street, next to the Guild Hall.