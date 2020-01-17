Preston car theft ring member faces financial probe

A member of a car theft ring will have to pay some of his ill gotten gains back.
The conspiracy was exposed when a security tracker on a stolen Mercedes raised an alarm on Skeffington Road, Preston, where the ‘chop shop’ at the centre of the operation was discovered.
READ MORE: Preston and Leyland car theft ring: trio jailed over city 'chop shop'
Waqas Rehman had rented the unit - where several burgled cars were stored, dismantled and handled - in his own name. and his phone linked him to another offender.
He is currently serving five years in jail.
Judge Andrew Jefferies QC, sitting at Preston Crown Court, ruled a Proceeds iof Crime hearing must take place on - or before - March 6.
Co defendant James Batchelor was arrested on warrant and received four years imprisonment, while Mohammed Khan was sentenced in his absence to five years.