Preston car theft ring member faces financial probe

A member of a car theft ring will have to pay some of his ill gotten gains back.

The conspiracy was exposed when a security tracker on a stolen Mercedes raised an alarm on Skeffington Road, Preston, where the ‘chop shop’ at the centre of the operation was discovered.

Waqas Rehman

Waqas Rehman had rented the unit - where several burgled cars were stored, dismantled and handled - in his own name. and his phone linked him to another offender.

He is currently serving five years in jail.

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC, sitting at Preston Crown Court, ruled a Proceeds iof Crime hearing must take place on - or before - March 6.

Co defendant James Batchelor was arrested on warrant and received four years imprisonment, while Mohammed Khan was sentenced in his absence to five years.