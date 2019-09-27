Preston busker robbery accused has her case sent to Preston Crown Court

A woman accused of stealing a Preston busker’s cash-filled hat has had her case committed to Preston Crown Court.

Police said a woman had been singing outside Marks & Spencer in Fishergate when she was robbed at around 3.05pm on Sunday, September 22.

Preston Magistrates' Court

The street performer was confronted by a woman who allegedly snatched the singer’s hat from the pavement, which contained a small quantity of cash.

Lisa McFarlane, 34, of Knowsley Street, Preston, is charged with robbery and appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The bench ordered her to make her next appearance at the higher court on October 22 and granted her conditional bail.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 8214@lancashire.pnn.police.uk