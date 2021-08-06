Preston bus stop attack leads to man jailed over knife offence

Josef Malek, 51, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 16 months after Sessions House Court heard he became irate while trying to talk to two men in a foreign language at a bus stop on Church Street, Preston, on March 16.

He claimed to police the incident happened after two men had approached him " full of drugs and half naked", showing him their genitals.

Malek was assisted by a Czech interpreter at Preston Crown Court as prosecutor Eleanor Myers said the victim, Daniel Cunningham, was known to Malek as they had met several times previously.

Crown Court

She added: " On March 16 at 9pm Mr Cunningham was sat at a bus stop along with his friend Mr Brookfield when the defendant approached him and was speaking to him.

" Mr Cunningham could not understand what was being said as it was not in English.

"The defendant became irate for a reason unknown and produced a knife from his trouser pocket pointing it towards Mr Cunningham.

"Mr Cunningham and Mr Brookfield struggled with the defendant, during the course of which he received a laceration to his right hand.

"The defendant dropped the knife and Mr Cunningham kicked it away."

A police officer came across the incident and arrested the defendant and the knife was found, along with scissors.

In an interview Malek told officers he was approached by two people showing him their genitals and told them to stop what they were doing.

He said he had drank a litre of wine and two pints but denied being drunk.

He admitted he pulled out a knife to protect himself but said he wouldn't have used it as he had had 'special training'.

Malek later pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in a public place and assault,

The court heard he had four convictions for four offences, including possessing knives in public in 2017 and 2019.

Kimberley Obrusik, defending, said Malek had previously worked in a chicken factory for seven years but returned to the Czech Republic when his dad passed away.

When he returned to the UK he struggled to find work and found himself homeless, and had started to carry the knife and scissors to cut his bread and food.

She added: " He maintains he had no intention to use the knife but accepts he harmed someone as a result of his actions."

Recorder Grant Sandiford QC said: "This is the third time you have been before the courts over carrying knives.

"This case demonstrates why carrying knives is regarded as a serious offence, because what was on any view a stupid dispute between people who had had a drink or taken some drugs became much more serious when you pulled out a knife, which could have resulted in someone receiving a serious injury or even being killed."