Preston burglary suspect arrested just hours after Frenchwood community vow to "protect themselves"

A Preston man has been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in Frenchwood.

The 42-year-old man, from Preston, was arrested yesterday evening, just hours after Lancashire Police responded to stinging criticism from the community.

The scene of one recent burglary in Frenchwood.

The man remains in custody following his arrest.

Police had attended a community meeting at Jamea Mosque in Clarendon Street on Tuesday evening after residents claimed police were not doing enough in response to a spate of burglaries in recent weeks.

READ MORE: "If police won't protect us, we'll protect ourselves", says Preston community plagued by burglary

Police reassured residents that officers were "working hard to address the issue" and pledged to step up patrols in the area.

On Wednesday afternoon, just hours before a 42-year-old suspect was arrested, Lancashire Police issued a statement addressing the burglary crisis.

A police spokesman said: "Preston Police is continuing to work closely with the community in the Frenchwood area of the city following a number of burglaries.

"And we would like to reassure people that we are working hard to address the issue following concerns being raised.

"Neighbourhood officers have met with community leaders to discuss the issue and after feedback from those present and other members of the community affected by the burglaries, measures have been put in place to increase police engagement with the community, offer more support to victims and offer a more visible police presence."

Chief Inspector Gary Crowe, of Preston Police, added: “We recognise the concern that the burglaries are causing in the community and I would like to reassure residents we are working hard to address those concerns. We will continue to work closely with our partners across the community.

“While we recognise that people want to protect the area where they live I would ask people not to take the law into their own hands in response but to report concerns or information to the police.

“If you see anything suspicious, please call police on 101 or report it to police online.

“If a crime is in progress, please call 999.

“Anyone who has information about those responsible for these burglaries can report it anonymously via Crimestoppers, calling 0800 555 111. For advice about steps to reduce your risk of burglary,