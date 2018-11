Have your say

A suspected bike thief has been caught on camera breaking into a garage in Ashton.

The man, captured on the home's security camera, can be seen forcing open a garage door and stealing two bikes.

The home in Seymour Road, Ashton was broken into at 1.30am on Wednesday October 31 and is one of a number of properties targeted in the area.

Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying the man.

If you recognise him, email any info to 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting ref SA1823426.