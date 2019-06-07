Preston axe man avoids jail after court hears it was to 'protect' vulnerable woman

A man armed himself with an axe to ‘protect’ a friend who had been self harming, a court has been told.

Shaun Jackson, 53, of Falcon Street, Preston, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon during the incident on St George’s Road in Deepdale, Preston on April 10.

Crown Court

Prosecuting at Preston Crown Court, Richard Archer said police were given information a self harming woman had sent a picture of a wound she had inflicted on her neck to a friend.

Jackson himself called police and told them he was on his way to meet the fearful woman, admitting he had an axe “for his own protection” and to be used to “frighten” anyone who approached her.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he had a black handled axe in his hoodie.

He was arrested, the axe was seized and he sat in the police car while the officer went to try to find the woman.

She was found intoxicated, sitting between two parked cars, eating a bag of chips.

Mr Archer added: “ The officer saw she was carrying a small razor blade visible at the top of her jeans.

“She then produced a kitchen knife from her pocket and became irate and volatile, saying it was to kill herself and that the police should let her do so.”

The court was told a decision was made that it was better to divert the woman to mental health services, rather than to charge her - but Jackson, despite being compliant and volunteering the weapon, was charged.

The court heard he has eight convictions for nine offences, dating back 20 years.

Judge Simon Newell agreed to depart from the usual sentencing guidelines for weapons offences.

He said: “Out on the street, not far from here, you had an axe in your possession. It was in your pocket.

“I’m not going to make any observations about the rights and wrongs. You pleaded guilty so I have to pass sentence.

“The prosecution sets out a clear back ground that makes this case wholly unusual and wholly outside sentencing guidelines.

He imposed a 12 month community order with a rehabilitation requirement.