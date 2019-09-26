Preston and Leyland car theft ring: trio jailed over city 'chop shop'

Three men who conspired to steal high value cars by taking keys during house burglaries across Preston and South Ribble have been jailed.

The car theft ring was exposed when a security tracker raised an alarm on Skeffington Road, Ribbleton, Preston, where the garage premises at the centre of the operation was discovered.

Waqas Rehman

A Lancashire Police probe began in September 2017 after a high value Mercedes was stolen during a burglary in Fulwood in the early hours of the morning.

READ MORE: Car theft gang members jailed after sports cars worth £500,000 stolen across Chorley, Blackpool, Blackburn and Bolton



The security tracker of the car alerted police to the garage, where various work units were in place, with police remarking it “ clearly had the appearance of a chop shop”.

Police found defendant Mohammed Khan inside the unit, with five vehicles identified as stolen from burglaries in the area over a seven week period - all of which involved sneaking in and the taking of car keys.

A search of the garage also revealed a van, stolen from Cumbria, which was partly dismantled.

Mohammed Khan

There were also car parts linked other stolen vehicles that had already been dismantled and disposed of.

Following Khan’s arrest, officers also arrested of Waqas Rehman who had rented the unit in his own name.

His mobile phone was seized from him and enquiries linked James Batchelor, a close associate of Khan’s from the Faringdon Park area of Preston.

Rehman and Khan were both jailed for five years, while Batchelor was jailed for four years.