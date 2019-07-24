Preston and Blackpool police are looking for this missing 89 year old woman from Mellor Brook

Have your say

Police in Preston have launched a search for a missing 89 year old woman from Mellor Brook.



Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Elizabeth Gabbutt, 89, from Mellor Brook, after she went missing this morning.

Elizabeth Gabbutt was last seen on Branch Road this morning.

She was last seen on Branch Road and was wearing a light blue jacket and light blue pants.

She is white, slim, with short grey hair, and glasses.

She often carries a small blue bag with her.

Aside from Blackburn, Elizabeth has links to Preston and the Fylde Coast.

Officers say that anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 559 of July 24th.