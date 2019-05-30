Preson Police release CCTV images after thieves take more than £11,000 in a spate of thefts

Have your say

A series of shop thefts worth £11,000 have prompted Preston Police to release CCTV images.

Officers said the photos show "three people we would like to speak to in relation to several thefts which occurred in Blackburn and Preston."

Figure 2

The police are treating the crimes as linked.

The dates and locations of the incidents, including what was reported stolen, are:

4/3/19 - theft of a pressure washer from B&Q in Blackburn

Figure 1

4/3/19 – theft of coats from Go Outdoors in Blackburn

5/3/19 – theft of a TV from Asda in Blackburn

6/3/19 – attempted theft of pressure washers from B&Q in Blackburn

9/3/19 – theft of a pressure washer and drill from B&Q in Blackburn

Figure 3

11/3/19 – theft of pressure washers from B&Q in Blackburn

12/3/19 – theft of coats from Go Outdoors in Blackburn

16/3/19 – theft of alcohol from Waitrose in Preston Capitol Centre

PC Lynsey Leigh, of Blackburn Police, said: “Several thefts took place in a relatively short period of time, with the items valued at around £11,000 in total."

“We have been following several lines of enquiry since then and would now like to speak to the people in the photo and CCTV images as part of those enquiries."

“If you know who they are, or have any other information that could help us, we would ask you to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to email 4659@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number LC-20190311-1144.