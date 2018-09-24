'Predatory and violent' man convicted of attempted murder and rape

A "predatory and violent" married father-of-two has been convicted of attempted murder and rape after he left a complete stranger for dead in a street attack.

Anthony Dealey, who was described by the judge as "nothing short of evil", was arrested after the victim - aged in her 30s - was found face down in a residential street last November.

The jury panel at Derby Crown Court took just over two hours to convict the 42-year-old of all charges after hearing that DNA found on the victim's clothes was "more than a billion times" more likely to be that belonging to him than anyone else.

The victim had been strangled, raped and robbed of money from her handbag she was carrying during the attack on Queens Avenue in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

Jurors rejected Dealey's claims that he had been out that night after visiting his brother before returning home to bed with his wife.

The court had heard he was instead "stalking the silent streets" and left his victim in a "wretched and pitiful state".

He had an shown an "unusual interest" in reports about the attack and had spoken about it inappropriately in phone conversations with friends.

Dealey, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, was found guilty of attempted murder, rape, assault by penetration and robbery as he remained emotionless in the dock on Monday.

Adjourning sentence, Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Dealey: "A number of adjectives have been applied to this case. But what you did on that night was nothing short of evil.

"You may have been a married man with children, but on that day you demonstrated that you are a predatory and violent sex offender.

"You present a risk to women - that is undoubted."

The judge added: "You can be in no doubt that there will be a lengthy sentence."

In a statement read by prosecutor Gordon Aspden, the victim said the attack had left her thinking she "had died".

She said: "It continues to torment me that my mum and brother saw me in the vulnerable state that he had left me.

"It torments me that my mum thought I was dead and obviously still feels anxious when she doesn't see or hear from me at least once a day.

"It devastates me every time I think of the hurt it has caused all my family."

The victim added: "I flinch if anyone walks behind me and have to stop to let them pass. I still have disturbed sleep and often have nightmares."

Dealey will be sentenced at the same court on November 5.