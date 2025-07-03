Predator who sexually groomed and assaulted two children in Preston jailed
Steven Westlake, 43, of Chorley Old Road, Bolton, was jailed this week, for sexually assaulting children.
Westlake, who also used the surname Clayton, groomed the two young children in Preston, where he sexually assaulted them, and threatened them.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
An investigation was launched in February 2025, where Westlake was arrested, and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charged with three counts of sexual assault, and two breaches of his existing Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court court, where he was jailed for eight years and six months, and received an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Despite their young age, Westlake’s victims have been incredibly brave throughout this process.
“We hope they can now begin to move forward with their lives knowing he is behind bars.”
They added: “If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, we would encourage you to come and talk to us. We will listen to you, we will carry out the appropriate investigation, and we will do all we can to get you justice.”
You can report to us on 101 or online HERE