Poulton woman who tried to make Higher Walton man drop charges in vandalism case is hauled before the court

A spurned woman who hurled a plant pot through her former partner’s window and scratched his daughter’s car, tried to make him drop the charges, a court has heard.

Kelly Hargreaves, 45, of Peregrine Court, Poulton-Le-Fylde, admitted witness intimidation involving a 52-year-old man from Higher Walton, Preston.

Sessions House

Prosecuting, David Clarke said she faces sentencing in eight weeks time for vandalism at his home on August 17, in which she damaged his window and his daughter’s car.

Mr Clarke added: “He then says the following day on August 18, just before 9.20pm he received a Whatsapp message through the defendant’s mother’s phone.

“First she apologised for her actions on the previous evening, also indicating she would pay to have the window fixed, but then asked him to contact Preston Police Station to drop the charges.

“A further message was sent 12 minutes later reiterating her request and saying it was for the sake of her children.

“Three minutes later there was a further message on the same basis and at this point he replied, asking her not to message him anymore.

“She sent another text, and then there were two phone calls, which he didn’t answer, and he brought the matter to the police’s attention.”

In a statement, the man said he felt “anxious” she might turn up again.

Mr Clarke said: “He wasn’t just concerned for himself but also for his daughter as sometimes she is on her own, and he was aware the defendant was capable of acting in an aggressive manner."

In a police interview, Hargreaves accepted she had been in touch with her ex, motivated by concern for her children and the effect the sentence might have.

Defending, Rachel Woods said: “ This is a desperate attempt by the defendant to persuade her partner not to continue with formal charges with the police.

“There’s no suggestion of any threats, physical or otherwise.

“ She had no real understanding of the serious nature the courts may take of such interference.”

Sentencing, Recorder Leach says: “ You apologised for what you had done but attempted to manipulate him.

“Witness intimidation is a serious offence.”

He imposed 10 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, with a curfew and restraining order.