Police warning after spate of Preston burglaries

Preston police have issued a warning to homeowners after a series of burglaries in the past two days.

Police say a similar method was used in each of the incidents, which have been in Tulketh, Larches and Savick.

They said the intruders have targeted back doors of houses and gone for car keys and electronic equipment. They added that the burglaries have all happened between midnight and 6am.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "Over the last couple of days we've had four residential burglaries reported around the Tulketh, Larches and Savick areas of Preston

"Each incident has had very similar patterns where the addresses have been targeted from rear doors and in particular CCTV at one of the burglaries shows the burglars pointing at a cat flap on the door; It appears that the items of choice for burglars are car keys and electronics. Each have also occurred between midnight & 6am.

"Please remember to ensure you don't leave vehicle or house keys in places that can easily be 'fished' into the possession of the burglar through letterbox or cat flaps. Never leave doors and windows insecure as this is often the easiest access.

"Any activity that you think is suspicious can reported on 101 and you can pass information on criminal activity to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."

Police issued the following advice for people to help keep their home and possessions safe and secure:

Close and lock your doors and windows when you go out, even if you are just in the garden.

Hide all keys, including car keys, out of sight and away from the letterbox (remember a device could be used to hook keys through the letterbox)

Fit an intruder alarm in a visible place and test it frequently.

Install security lights.

Leave a radio or light on timer and draw the curtains when you go out at night to make your property look occupied.

Remember to cancel deliveries before you go on holiday.

Keep an eye on your neighbour’s property and encourage them to do the same for you. Report anything suspicious to the police.

Keep ladders and tools stored away; don't leave them outside where they could be used to break into your home.

Mark your property with your postcode and house number and register your property for free, online with Immobilise.

Store any high value items (i.e. jewellery, passports) in a secure place or safe.

Buy home insurance. It’s cheaper than paying out to replace any stolen possessions. Remember: if you don’t lock your house, your insurance may not cover you.

Consider joining or forming a Neighbourhood Watch scheme