Police warning after iPhone thieves target revellers in Preston night clubs

Police received nine separate reports of iPhones being stolen from handbags at nightclubs in Preston city centre over the bank holiday weekend.

The thefts occurred between the early morning hours of 2am and 3.30am, but police have not confirmed which clubs had been targeted.

Police are urging people to remain vigilant and not leave handbags or possessions unattended.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Over the past couple of weeks, we have received nine separate reports to police of items being stolen from handbags within nightclubs in Preston city centre.

"It appears that iPhones are being targeted and stolen from handbags whilst individuals are out enjoying themselves in the early hours, particularly around 2am to 3.30am in nightclub establishments.

"Handbags are being opened and phones are being stolen.

"We would urge everybody to remain vigilant when out and about and report any suspicious activity to the police on 101 in a non-emergency or via our Lancs Police 'Report Online' website tool."

He added: "Your local Neighbourhood Policing Team are working with staff at the nightclub premises to ensure that this does not continue to happen, to ensure a safe enjoyable environment, and that those responsible are caught as soon as possible.

"We are exploring lines of enquiry from CCTV and by working closely with staff members.

"Please take care when out and about and report anything you see."