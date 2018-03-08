Police warn residents in Cottam to secure properties and vehicles after rise in break-ins

A rise in burglaries in Cottam led to an increased police presence in the area, say police.

Police in Preston identified a need for extra resources in the area following reports of several break-ins in February.

Officers increased patrols and advised residents on how best to safe to safeguard their properties in measures brought in to tackle the issue.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "We identified a spike in break-ins in the area in February.

"But since then we have thrown a lot of resources at the area.

"We have maintained police presence in the area including increased patrols and communicated with residents.

"We have noticed a significant reduction in incidents since then and thankfully the spike seems to have been short lived.

"The extra police presence is being maintained in the area at the moment.

"We would like to remind residents to ensure they continue to secure their properties and vehicles.

"Simple things like padlocking side gates can help to deter criminals.

"And never leave your car running while you defrost it."