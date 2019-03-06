Police warn public not to approach wanted Chorley man convicted of assault

Have your say

A man from Chorley is wanted by police after he breached his release conditions.

Jason Sutton, 26, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his release conditions.

Sutton had been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison in November for offences including assault, criminal damage, breaching a restraining order and resisting arrest.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with dark-brown hair.

The 26-year-old has links to Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

Sgt Julian Ormiston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Sutton is wanted by police on recall to prison.

“We would advise anyone who knows his whereabouts not to approach him but instead to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01257) 246286 or email 1143@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.