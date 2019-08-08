Police want to speak to these two boys after a bike robbery at Leyland rail station

Officers have made a CCTV appeal after a 15 year old boy was assaulted and had his bike stolen at Leyland train station.

The assault and robbery happened at 4.09pm on Friday, July 19, when two males are alleged to have approached the teenager and punched him in the stomach.

Officers believe the two in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Today British Transport Police released CCTV images of two males they would like to speak to in connection with the crime.

In a press release, officers said two males were reported to have "demanded to ride the victim's bicycle. When he refused one of the boys took it by force".

The 15 year old alleged that the pair then discussed attacking him if he tried to get it back, within earshot.

Anyone who knows them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 374 of 19/07/19.