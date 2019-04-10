Police want to speak to man with links to Preston and Burnley in connection with assault and threats to kill

Have your say

Preston police are appealing for information about a man wanted in connection with threats to kill.

As well as the threats, Mohammed Saleem Khan, 47, is wanted in connection with offences of assault and engaging in coercive behaviour.

Mohammed Saleem Khan, 47, has links to Preston and Burnley

The allegations were reported to police in March by a woman in her 30s from the Preston area.

Khan is described as being 6ft tall, of medium build with receding dark-brown, grey hair. He has links to the Preston and Burnley areas.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

PC Paul Moseley, of Lancashire Police, said: “Khan is wanted by police in connection with several serious offences.

“If you see Khan, please do not approach him. Instead call police providing a description of his clothing.

“Furthermore I would urge Khan to come forward and speak with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0922 of March 2.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/xpuG0.