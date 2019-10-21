Police want to interview this woman after a supermarket assault

Have your say

Police have released photographs of a woman they want to speak to about an assault on a Tesco worker in Buckshaw Village.

The attack happened a month ago, on September 21, at the store in Barnes Wallis Way.

Officers say that around 10:45pm the member of staff – a 19-year-old woman – refused to sell a man and woman alcohol.

"The employee was then attacked, having her hair pulled and face slammed against a partition wall," said a police spokesperson.

"If you know who the woman pictured is, please call 07814 912743 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1701 of September 21st.

"You can also email 3795@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."