Police 'very concerned' for welfare of missing 21-year-old Burnley man

A 21-year-old man was last seen two days ago and police are 'very concerned' for his welfare.

Aaron Mohammed, 21, was last spoken to around 7.10am today (Tuesday, January 28) and was last seen at around 10pm on Sunday (January 26) in the Manchester Road area in Burnley.

He is described as mixed race, slim to medium build with short, dark-brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black coat, black jeans and black trainers.

PC Laura Jenkins, of Burnley Police, said: “We are very concerned for Aaron’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

“I would also ask Aaron to call us and let us know he is safe and well.”

Aaron Mohammed (pictured) is described as mixed race, slim to medium build with short, dark-brown hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0185 of January 28.