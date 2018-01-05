Police urge wanted Preston man to 'hand himself in' after his social media spat with Lancashire Constabulary goes viral

Lancashire Police are urging Ribbleton man Jamie Murphy to come forward as their appeal to question him remains ongoing.

Officers from the police want to "speak to him directly" in connection with their ongoing inquiries into allegations of a domestic assault last November.

A comment on the police appeal from someone claiming to be Jamie Murphy.

A police spokesman said: “We released an appeal to speak to Jamie Murphy in connection with a domestic assault.

"This was after a number of attempts to contact him directly were ignored.

"However once Murphy himself started commenting and it started gaining interest from the media, the appeal was no longer proportionate and was removed.”

The continued appeal to find Murphy comes after Preston Police's Facebook appeal to find him went viral, attracting attention from a range of national media outlets.

Preston Police responded to the comment from the Murphy profile.

In the Facebook appeal, which reached more than 77,000 people, someone claiming to be Murphy took issue with the post and told people commenting on it to ‘get a life.’

The aggrieved suspect posted: “People want to mind their own business and concentrate on their own lives and family instead of sharing my life with your friends and posting comments - get a life.”

The Murphy profile also branded police ‘muppits’ when sharing the appeal to his own profile.

In a now deleted post, Preston Police responded saying they were happy to take down the appeal if Murphy ‘manned up’ and handed himself in.

Police said a Preston Police sergeant had been in touch with Murphy and tried to warn him that they would post an appeal via social media.

Mr Murphy did not reply to our messages to him on Facebook.