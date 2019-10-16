Police urge neighbours to check CCTV as search for missing Brenda Wignall continues

The search for a missing Preston woman enters its sixth day today (October 16).

Police are continuing to appeal for help to trace Brenda Wignall who was reported missing from home in Ribbleton on Friday, October 11.

Brenda, 58, was last seen at her home in Marl Hill Crescent at 2am on Friday morning.

Police said she could have left home at any point between 2am and 10am, but nobody has reported seeing or hearing from her since her disappearance.

Officers, with the support of teams from Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Mountain Rescue and the Coastguard have conducted a number of searches since Brenda went missing.

Police are also making extensive CCTV enquiries, but no trace of Brenda has been found.

Detectives are now urging anyone with CCTV in the Moor Nook area to check their footage.

Chief Inspector Gary Crowe said: "If you own CCTV, live in the Moor Nook area and haven’t already been contacted by an officer, please check your footage.

"Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could prove crucial to our investigation.

"If you have any footage that potentially shows Brenda, or if you have seen a woman matching her description, we need to hear from you.

"Furthermore, I would also urge Brenda, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch with us, a friend or relative and let us know she is okay."

Brenda is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with blonde hair that is styled in a bob.

Police had previously issued a description of Brenda’s clothing, however it is now not known exactly what she was wearing.

Aside from Moor Nook, she has links to Walton-le-Dale and Longridge.

If you have seen Brenda please call police immediately on 01772 209702 or 101 and quote log number 652 of the 11.