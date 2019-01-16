Police to step up patrols after plea from Preston families plagued by burglary

Have your say

Families in the Frenchwood area of Preston are appealing for police to "do more" to protect them after a recent spate of burglaries.

"Local people are feeling very vulnerable", said one victim whose home off Manchester Road was burgled on Christmas Day.

"There's a real sense of fear in the community, people are afraid for their families and elderly relatives.

"Everyone's worrying and wondering, "Who's next?"

According to residents, at least six families in the Frenchwood area have reported burglaries in the past two weeks.

The burglars appear to be targeting homes for jewellery. But laptops, phones and money have also been reported stolen.

A notice at Jamea Mosque warning members of the recent spate of burglaries in the area.

The Christmas Day victim said: "They completely ransacked our home. Every single drawer and cupboard was pulled open and stuff was flung everywhere.

"They had obviously searched our house from top to bottom. They took my jewellery, including a gold necklace my grandmother gave me. It seems to be gold they're after."

Last night (Tuesday, January 15), police attended a community meeting at Jamea Mosque in Clarendon Street as fears reached fever point.

Following the meeting, Preston's neighbourhood policing team took to social media to reassure residents.

"We have had a community meeting tonight and positive action will be taken with regards to tasking and targeting the area.

"PC Riley under Insp Dixon will be providing community reassurance.

"Please report any suspicious activity to 101 or through Crimestoppers."

The reassurances were made after the community had expressed frustration with the initial police response.

A perceived lack of police action had led to volunteers forming community patrols to police the streets themselves.

One mosque member, who asked not to be named, said: "People are saying the police haven't been responding fast enough.

"Each burglary and attempted break in is bolder than the one before and people are feeling very vulnerable.

"There are lots of elderly people living around here, often alone, feeling very scared and in fear they may be next.

"The perception is the authorities are dragging their feet. Something needs to be done to reassure people."

Another resident added: "There is widespread local feeling that police aren't doing enough.

"Residents are feeling scared and vulnerable and they're saying the police response is slow. There's hardly any patrols.

"Police turn up the next day after the burglary to swab the houses. They don’t even come to console the families or offer any protection."

There is concern that thieves are getting bolder as the burglaries become more frequent and homes are targeted in broad daylight.

Last night, families at Jamea mosque were warned that two homes in Frenchwood Avenue and a home in Herschell Street had been targeted on Monday evening.

A notice posted at the mosque's entrance updated worshippers of the latest break-ins.

"All three homes were occupied at the time, so you can imagine how 'cocky' they are becoming", read the notice.

PS Harvey of Preston South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Following a number of burglaries in the Avenham and Frenchwood area, officers are proactively patrolling the area to offer reassurance and prevent further crimes.

"We will be conducting thorough and comprehensive investigations into each incident."