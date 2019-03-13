Police stop and search powers in place in Preston for a THIRD night this week

Police will once again have stop and search powers in Preston tonight as they ramp up efforts to tackle knife crime in the city.

A Section 60 will be in place in the Fishwick and St Matthews areas of Preston from 6pm tonight (Wednesday) until 6am tomorrow morning (Thursday).

The stop and search powers will affect the highlighted yellow area

It follows an incident on Sunday where a 14-year-old boy was stabbed.

Police believe he had been attacked by a group of men on or close to Samuel Street.

A Section 60 gives us the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where we believe violence could take place. We also have the power to require the removal of face coverings or disguises.

A police spokesman said: "This should not overly concern people. It’s not about targeting people, it is about making sure we do all we can to keep people safe."