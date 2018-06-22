Police 'sting' stolen motorbike in Bamber Bridge

Have your say

A 36-year-old man was arrested overnight after police used a stinger to stop a stolen motorbike in Bamber Bridge.

Police say patrols tried to pull over the black Honda 600 ELX on Riley Green Switch Road in Riley Green just before 4am on Friday.

The bike, they say, failed to stop and a pursuit began.

In a chase that lasted just minutes, police were led to Station Road in Bamber Bridge where police equipped with a stinger lay in wait.

A spokesman for the police said: "We authorised a pursuit after a bike failed to stop for patrols.

"The rider was just over the speed limit and took the officer into Bamber Bridge, where it was successfully stung.

"With both tyres deflated, the male gave up abandoning the bike and surrendering to officers."

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, providing a positive sample of breath, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Police say that nobody was injured in the incident.