Police shock that car was driven on after M6 crash

Police have spoken of their disbelief after a driver travelled more than 60 miles along a motorway with parts in danger of breaking loose from a car following a crash

Lancashire Road Police tweeted this picture of the vehicle after it was stopped in Preston and said: "Vehicle collided with the central reservation in Cumbria and continued its journey M6 south, passing services and numerous exits before being stopped by T2TacOps in Preston.

"Could’ve been GAME OVER for any road user unfortunate enough to be struck by flailing parts.

"Unbelievable!"