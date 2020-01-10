Police seize 100 wraps of heroin after giving chase to alleged drug dealer in Avenham Park

Have your say

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested and charged following a foot chase in Avenham Park.



​The man had been spotted by officers in the Frenchwood Knoll area of the park on Wednesday (January 8), where he was observed speaking with another man.

Police in Preston arrested a man and seized around 100 wraps of Class A drugs after a foot-chase through Avenham Park on Wednesday (January 8). Pic: Lancashire Police

Following a brief exchange between the pair, one of the men made a swift exit from the park, which raised the suspicions of the patrolling officers.

Officers decided to speak with him, but the man ran away as they approached.

But following a short foot chase through the park, the man was apprehended and detained.

The man was searched by the Preston Task Force officers, who found him in possession of around 100 wraps of Class A drugs, believed to be heroin.

Hundreds of pounds in cash was also seized from the suspect.

He was arrested and charged and remanded in custody.

He will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Friday, January 10).

A spokesman for Preston Task Force said: "Yesterday, Preston Task force officers were on patrol in the Frenchwood Knoll area of Avenham Park when they observed a male conversing with another male.



"Officers thought their behaviour was suspicious and decided to wait to speak to the male.

"After a short foot chase the male was detained.

"When he was searched he was found in possession of around 100 wraps of Class A Drugs and substantial amount of cash.

"Further enquiries conducted, found another large amount of cash."



If you have any concerns or information about issues in your area, please contact Lancashire Police on 101.

What happens to money seized from suspected drug dealers?

If a conviction is given and police are granted a confiscation order, the money goes to a central 'Proceeds of Crime Act' fund which can be used for community projects, technology, equipment and other neighbourhood programs that help to keep the public safe.