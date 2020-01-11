Police seek witnesses to Christmas Eve assault on young man in Carlisle

Have your say

A man suffered facial injuries in an assault in Carlisle.

The alleged crime took place on December 24 2019 at around 6:45pm at the corner of Stanwix Bank and Cromwell Crescent.

The incident involved two men, one of whom who was with two other men at the time. They are all described as being in their early 20s.

The man on his own was injured.

Police are now looking for any witnesses that were either driving or walking in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should call PC 2725 KILDAY on 101, email 101@cumbria.police.uk, or contact Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 187 of the December 24 2019.