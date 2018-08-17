Police searching for teenager after 16-year-old boy is threatened with a suspected handgun

Have your say

A teenager has been threatened with a firearm in a late night incident in Lancashire.

It happened at around 10.45pm last Friday (August 10) when the victim, a 16-year-old from Skelmersdale, was walking along Digmoor Road in Skelmersdale near to the fire station.

He was then approached by a teenage boy on an orange motorcycle and threatened with what looked like a handgun.

DS Colin Filby from Skelmersdale CID said: “We think this was a case of mistaken identity.

“The victim wasn’t harmed but is understandably shaken by his terrifying ordeal.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, in particular a woman who was driving a silver or grey car and stopped to help the victim. If you think this was you, please speak to us.

“If you have any information about this incident at all, please also come forward as you could have vital information that could assist with our investigation.”

The offender followed the victim onto Banksbarn and then Abbeywood before riding off.

The offender is described as a white, aged around 16, approximately 5ft 9ins and of slim build.

He was unshaven and wearing black North Face clothing.

Anyone with information can contact us online at lancashire.police.uk/reportonline or can call Skelmersdale CID on 01695 566113 quoting log 1327 of July 22nd.

If you fail to get an answer you can ring 101.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.