Police searching for missing teenager Avril Warrington-Riley

Lancashire Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of teenager Avril Warrington-Riley.

15-year-old Avril was last seen at her home address in Ribbleton, Preston, on Thursday morning (December 28).

A police spokesman said that "the information we have so far is that she may have travelled to the Tameside area of Manchester to see her boyfriend".

Avril is described as 5 ft 4 in, of slim build, and with brown long hair which she usually wears up.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, high knee length boots and either jeans or leggings.

If anyone has seen Avril or knows of her whereabouts please ring Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1476/281217.