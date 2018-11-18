Police searching for missing Preston man John Thompson who hasn't been seen in a week

Have your say

Lancashire Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who hasn't been seen since last Sunday.

John Thompson was last seen in the Whittingham area on the Sunday, November 11.

John Thompson

He is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of a stocky build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a light grey hoody, light grey track pants, a black jacket and black trainers.

John has links to the Preston and Blackpool areas.

Sgt Scott Archer of Lancashire Police, said: “John has been missing for several days now and we are very concerned following his disappearance.

“I would urge anyone who has seen John, or a man matching his description, to call the police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 1057 of November the 11.