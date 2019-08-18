Police searching for missing Lancashire woman want to find dog walker

Pollice investigating the disappearance of a Lancashire woman have appealed for information to find a dog walker who was in the area in which she was last seen.

Lindsay Birbeck, from Huncoat, near Accrington, has been missing since Monday, August 12.

Lindsay Birbeck has been missing since the afternoon of Monday, August 12

CCTV footage showed her around 4.10pm that day in the Burnley Road area of Huncoat walking in the direction of Accrington.

Police have been carrying out a number of inquiries including house to house, CCTV and searches but so far there is no trace of the 47-year-old.

Officers believe Lindsay may have walked from Burnley Road into a wooded area known as The Coppice.

They are particularly keen to trace a dog walker who they believe was in the Peel Park Avenue area between 4 and 5pm and who may have seen Lindsay.

He is described as a white man, aged in his late 40s, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short dark hair and wearing glasses. He is believed to have been wearing a dark jacket or coat and was walking a small black Labrador.

Det Insp Tim McDermott, of Lancashire Police, said: “We believe this man would have seen Lindsay around 4.30pm at the top of Peel Park Avenue, close to the allotments, on the day she went missing.

“If this is you, or you recognise the man described, please come forward immediately.

“Lindsay’s family are obviously very worried about her disappearance as it is very out of character.

“We would encourage anyone who has seen Lindsay, or knows where she is, to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0016 of August 13. For immediate sightings please call 999.