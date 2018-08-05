Police searching for missing Lancashire teenager Charlie Hinchcliffe

Have your say

A police search is underway to find a missing Lancashire teenager.

Lancashire Police took to social media around 9pm in their efforts to find Charlie Hinchcliffe, 14, who is missing from Nateby near Garstang.

Police added that he has links to Preston and West Yorkshire.

He has short ginger hair, a pale complexion and is 5ft 6in tall.

Charlie was wearing a black and white striped top, black and grey pants, a black jacket and grey trainers when he went missing.

If you have info call us on 101 quoting log LC-20180803-1119.