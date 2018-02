Lancashire Police are searching for a man in his early thirties for offences committed last year.

Leroy Allen, 31, is wanted for burglaries and an assault from December 2017.

In a fresh appeal issued on social media to find Allen, Sgt Hesketh of Preston Police tweeted: "Harbouring notices now being served on [his] associates - it is a criminal offence to assist someone evade capture."

Anyone with information on Allen can text 07816 215583 or ring 01772 209643.