Police search for two more prisoners who have absconded from HMP Kirkham

Police have issued a public appeal after two more prisoners absconded from HMP Kirkham.

Eric Keogh, 31, and Christopher Stevenson, 38, both absconded from the open prison yesterday afternoon (August 28).

Christopher Stevenson, 38 (left) and Eric Keogh, 31, are wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham yesterday (August 28)

Keogh is currently serving a sentence for burglary and driving offences and is understood to have connections to the Cheshire and Dublin areas.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 6ins tall with a thin build and short, light brown hair.

If you have seen Keogh, please contact 101 quoting Log LC-20190828-1072.

Fellow inmate Stevenson has been serving a sentence for robbery and has connections to Northumberland and Doncaster.

He is a white male, 5ft 11ins tall with a medium build and brown hair.

Police are asking the public not to approach Stevenson, but report any sightings to police on 101, quoting Log LC-20190828-0693.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

What is an open prison?

HMP Kirkham is a low-security prison where inmates are trusted to serve their sentences with minimal supervision and perimeter security and are often not locked up in their prison cells.

Prisoners may be permitted to take up employment whilst serving their sentence.