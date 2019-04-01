Police search for Preston schoolgirl, 14, still missing after 48 hours

Have your say

A 14-year-old schoolgirl from Preston is still missing after disappearing from her home at the weekend.

Amelia Wrzos was reported missing from her home in the Avenham area of Preston on Saturday afternoon.

Amelia Wrzos, 14, is described as tall with long ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, dark coloured jeans and is believed to be carrying a black handbag.

Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for Amelia's welfare after she disappeared 48 hours ago.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are currently looking for a young girl who has been reported missing from the Avenham Area of Preston.

"If you have seen Amelia, or have any information which may help, please contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number LC-20190330-0296."