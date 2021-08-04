Police search for missing South Ribble woman

Karen Foster, 62, was last seen around 7.45am yesterday (Tuesday, August 3) in the Much Hoole area.

Her car, a blue Peugeot - licence plate M31 FOS - was spotted at around 8am travelling along Liverpool Road.

Police have shared a CCTV image taken yesterday which appears to show Karen earlier on Tuesday (pictured).

Karen Foster, 62, was last seen around 7.45am yesterday (Tuesday, August 3) in the Much Hoole area. Her car, a blue Peugeot - licence plate M31 FOS - was spotted at around 8am travelling along Liverpool Road. Pic: Lancashire Police

Karen is white, 5ft 4in tall, of medium build with shoulder-length grey hair and has a butterfly tattoo on her left ankle.

Police say they are "very concerned" about her sudden disappearance, which her family say is "out of character".

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Karen's disappearance is out of character, and she has not been in touch with any family or friends.

"If you know where she is or have any information, please come forward."

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 0278 of August 3.

