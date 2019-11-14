Police search for missing schoolboy, 13, last seen in Chorley

A schoolboy who was last seen in Chorley has been reported missing.

Police are searching for Harley Taylor, 13, who is missing from his home in Skelmersdale.

Harley Taylor, 13, was last seen in Chorley at around 3.30pm yesterday (November 13).

Harley was last seen in Chorley, 17 miles from his family home, at around 3.30pm yesterday (November 13).

He is described as 4ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair and of a slight build. He was last seen wearing light grey joggers, black trainers and a black North Face coat.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 13-year-old boy Harley Taylor, who is missing from their home address in Skelmersdale.

"They were last seen in the Chorley area at around 3.30pm on November 13.

"We are now concerned for their welfare and are appealing for your help to find Harley.

"If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20191108-1204."