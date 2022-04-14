Police search for missing Preston man Joseph Ryan
A police search is under way for a missing Preston man who was last seen yesterday (Wednesday, April 13).
By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 7:54 am
Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 47-year-old Joseph Ryan, who was last seen at around 5am on Wednesday.
Joseph is described as 5ft 9in tall, with short brown hair, stubble and of a slim build.
He is believed to have links to Leyland, Darwen, Liverpool and Southport.
A police spokesman said: “We are now concerned for Joseph's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.
"If you have seen Joseph or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log 1242 of April 13.
"Please share this post and thanks for your help.”