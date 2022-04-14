Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 47-year-old Joseph Ryan, who was last seen at around 5am on Wednesday.

Joseph is described as 5ft 9in tall, with short brown hair, stubble and of a slim build.

He is believed to have links to Leyland, Darwen, Liverpool and Southport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Ryan, 47, is missing from his home in Preston. He was last seen at around 5am yesterday (Wednesday, April 13)

A police spokesman said: “We are now concerned for Joseph's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen Joseph or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log 1242 of April 13.