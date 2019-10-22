Police search for missing Preston boy with links to Blackpool

Have your say

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from home in Preston.

Nathan Gill was last seen in the Avenham Lane area at around 3.30am on Friday, October 18.

Nathan is a mixed race male, 6ft 2in tall, with brown braided hair and a medium build.

When he was last seen he was wearing ripped blue tracksuit bottoms with ripped grey shorts over the top and a blue bomber jacket.

Nathan is believed to have links to Blackpool and Birmingham.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Nathan Gill, 16, who is still missing from an address in Preston.

"If you have seen him or have any information, please don't hesitate to call us on 101 quoting log reference 0730 of the 18th October 2019."