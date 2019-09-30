Police search for missing Preston boy last seen near Ashton Park

Have your say

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing after last being seen near Ashton Park.

Police say Connor McManus was last seen near to Ashton Park in Blackpool Road, Preston on Wednesday, September 25.

Connor McManus, 15

Connor is described as being 6ft tall, with an athletic build and short dark hair.

He was wearing a black Hugo Boss branded tracksuit, black trainers and a black rucksack when he went missing.

Connor also has links to Greater Manchester and Liverpool.

If you have any information on Connor's whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting LC-20190925-1540