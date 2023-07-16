Police search for missing man Andrew Houghton who was last seen on Pathfinders Drive in Lancaster

Andrew Houghton was last seen on Pathfinders Drive Lancaster on Saturday 15 July at 6:30am.

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal for the missing 58-year-old as they say they are ‘concerned for his welfare’.

A spokesperson from the police said: “This is Andrew Houghton 58yrs old, he's currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.​“​Andrew was last seen on Pathfinders Drive Lancaster on 15/07/2023 at 06.30hrs. When he was last seen he was wearing a Black Jacket Blue Trousers Black Shoes and Glasses.