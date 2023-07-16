News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
Police search for missing man Andrew Houghton who was last seen on Pathfinders Drive in Lancaster

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 16th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal for the missing 58-year-old as they say they are ‘concerned for his welfare’.

Andrew went missing from his home and was last seen on Saturday July, 15. He was wearing black jacket, blue trousers, black shoes and glasses.

Police have described Mr Houghton as a white male 5ft 7in, having dark brown short hair with grey patches and being slim build with a stubbly beard.

A spokesperson from the police said: “This is Andrew Houghton 58yrs old, he's currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.​“​Andrew was last seen on Pathfinders Drive Lancaster on 15/07/2023 at 06.30hrs. When he was last seen he was wearing a Black Jacket Blue Trousers Black Shoes and Glasses.

"He is described as a white male 5ft 7in dark brown short hair with grey patches slim build with a stubbly beardAndrew has links to Rossendale and Lancaster“If you have any information that could help us find Andrew please contact us on 101 quoting LC-20230715-0429.”