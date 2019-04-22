Police search for missing Leyland man last seen travelling in a motorhome 10 days ago

A 37-year-old man has been reported missing after he took to the road in a motorhome ten days ago.

Police are searching for Samuel Wilson after he was was last seen leaving Leyland in a white motorhome on Friday, April 12.

Samuel Wilson, 37, was reported missing from the Leyland area on Friday, April 12.

He has not been seen or heard of since.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are concerned for 37-year-old missing person Samuel Wilson.

"Samuel went missing from the Leyland area on Friday, April 12. He has links to the North East and is believed to be travelling in a white motorhome."

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting reference LC-20190412-1660.