Police search for missing Lancaster girl, 15, who disappeared 3 days ago

A 15-year-old girl remains missing after disappearing from her home in Lancaster three days ago.

Millie Maguire was last seen in the Langdale Road area of Lancaster at around 2.30pm on Monday (July 22).

Millie, 15, has been missing for three days now and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare

She was last seen wearing a grey and black Under Armour top, jeans and white Nike shoes.

She is described as being white and 5ft 6 in tall, with plum coloured hair.

Police said Millie also has links to Blackpool, Oldham, Bishop Aukland and Scotland.

PC Dave Pinnington said: "Have you seen Millie Maguire?

"​We’re growing concerned for the welfare of the 15-year-old who is missing from home in Lancaster.

"Millie has been missing for three days now and our concern is growing.

"If you have seen her or know where she is, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Millie – if you are reading this, you are not in any trouble. We just want to know you are okay."

If you have seen Millie or know where she is, call Lancaster Police on 01524 596920, 01524596927 or 101 quoting log number 1636 of 22.