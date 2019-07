Have your say

A search is underway to find a missing schoolgirl who disappeared from her home in Chorley.

Ellie Hughes, 14, was reported missing on Monday, July 15 after failing to return to school after dinner.

Ellie Hughes,14, has been reported missing from her home in Chorley

She is described as 5'4" and of a slim build with long light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a green top, a black cardigan and black ripped jeans.

Ellie is thought to still be in the Chorley/Euxton area.

Please call police on 101 with any information, quoting case reference 04/129536/19.