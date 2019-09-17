Police search for missing 15-year-old who disappeared on her way to school

Have your say

A search is under way to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing on her way to school.

Avril Arthern was last seen on Monday morning (September 16) when she left her home in Darwen to go to school.

Police said she was wearing a school uniform with black skirt, tie and jacket.

Avril is of slim build, 5ft 6in and has shoulder length dark hair.

She has now been missing for 24 hours and police are appealing for information on her whereabouts.

If anyone can provide any information regarding Avril's whereabouts, please contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log reference LC-20190916-0466