Police search for missing 13-year-old schoolgirl

A 13-year-old girl has disappeared from home in Lancaster.

Police have expressed concern for the welfare of Charliese Gallacher, 13, after the schoolgirl went missing at around 2.45pm yesterday (January 28).

Charliese, who has ginger hair tied in a bun, was last seen in the Halton Road area wearing a red jacket, blue skinny jeans and trainers.

She is described as being 5ft 9in tall and has links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

A police spokesman said: "We’re concerned for the welfare of the 13-year-old who is missing from home in Lancaster.

"Anyone who has seen Charliese or has any information about where she might be is urged to ring 101 immediately quoting log number 937 of 28 January."