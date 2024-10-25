Lancashire Police search for man who "asked girls to be his friend" and stalked woman through Preston Cemetery
The girls were confronted on parkland behind Greenlands Labour Club, off Longridge Road in Ribbleton, at around 5.30pm last Saturday (October 19).
A man and his son walking their dog were concerned by the man’s behaviour and said the girls appeared ‘uncomfortable’ in his company.
They asked him to leave the girls alone and called police while following the man to Burnslack Road where they lost sight of him. Officers made their way to the scene and searched the area but were unable to find him or the girls, who had already moved on.
A description of the man was shared on local Facebook groups and others said it matched that of a man who had reportedly approached a number of girls and women in the area last week, including a woman who said she was followed through Preston Cemetery.
Lancashire Police said patrols were stepped up in the area and anyone with further information should contact 101, quoting log 635 of October 19, 2024
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to Burnslack Road, Ribbleton, at 5.38pm on Saturday, October 19 following reports a man had approached two teenage girls and asked them to be his friend.
“Officers have attended the scene but there was no sign of the man or the girls, despite a thorough search of the area.
“Reassurance patrols were increased in the area as a precaution.
“Although we understand this behaviour is unusual and will be concerning to some people, there is no evidence to suggest any criminal behaviour took place.
“However, if anyone does have any further information they think would be of use to us, then we would ask that they call 101, quoting log 635 of October 19, 2024.”