Police search for Chorley man, 37, who has been missing for 10 days

A man from Chorley has been missing from home for 10 days, leading to concerns for his welfare.

Francis was last seen around Pall Mall in Chorley at around 5pm on Wednesday, November 13.

Francis Williamson, 37, was last seen around Pall Mall in Chorley at around 5pm on Wednesday (November 13). Pic: Lancashire Police

He was last seen wearing a blue Bench jacket and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

Francis is white, around 5ft 11in tall and of a stocky build, with short dark hair.

A police spokesman said: "We’re growing concerned for the welfare of the 37-year-old who is missing from home in Chorley.

"If you have seen Francis or have any information about where he might be, please call us immediately on 101 and quote log number 0378 of the November 14."